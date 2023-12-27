Chicago weather: Clear skies and mild temps

Wednesday's weather will be calm but a bit different. Most places will have clear skies, but there's some fog in Lansing and Gary. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s, so it'll be cool but not freezing.

Wednesday night, it'll stay dry, but the sky will get cloudy.

Thursday — get ready for some rain, maybe mixed with a few snowflakes, especially west of Chicago. This rainy weather will stick around on Thursday and might continue a bit on Friday morning. Temperatures will stay a bit above 40 degrees on these days.

Saturday will be sunny and nice, with temperatures in the low to mid-40s again. On Sunday, there might be a few snowflakes, but nothing serious—no big snow is expected. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s, so it'll be a bit chilly.

Next week starts with temperatures in the 30s, which is a bit cold but still a bit higher than normal. Normally it's around 33 degrees. So, it won't be super frosty.