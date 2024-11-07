Chicago weather: Clear skies tonight, rain chances return this weekend

The Brief Thursday night: Clear skies, cooling to the upper 30s and low 40s by Friday morning. Weekend: Mostly dry with rain expected Saturday evening into Saturday night; highs in the upper 50s on Saturday, low 60s on Sunday. Early next week: Partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday with highs near 60°F, another chance of rain by Wednesday.



Skies remain mostly clear Thursday night with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s by daybreak Friday.

Friday looks pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Our next round of rain will arrive this weekend, but the majority of the daytime hours of Saturday and Sunday will be mainly rain-free.

The best chance of rain will arrive Saturday evening into Saturday night. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Saturday and then low 60s on Sunday.

Sunshine returns early next workweek with partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees both days. Another round of rain is possible on Wednesday.