Chicago weather: Clouds roll in tonight, rain arrives Sunday

By
Published  November 2, 2024 7:40pm CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Mark Strehl has your weather update!

The Brief

    • Cloud cover will increase in the Chicago area Saturday night.
    • Rain is expected to start falling by Sunday afternoon and will last through Tuesday.
    • Clear and pleasant weather expected midweek.

CHICAGO - Cloud cover will thicken across the Chicago area tonight, setting the stage for a rainy rest of the weekend. 

Expect rain to start falling by Sunday afternoon, with conditions deteriorating as a potent weather system approaches.

The forecast for Monday and Tuesday shows a significant risk of rain—at 100%—with total accumulations ranging from 1 to 2 inches, and potentially more in some areas. 

However, the outlook improves midweek, with clear and pleasant weather anticipated.  