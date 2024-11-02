Chicago weather: Clouds roll in tonight, rain arrives Sunday

The Brief Cloud cover will increase in the Chicago area Saturday night. Rain is expected to start falling by Sunday afternoon and will last through Tuesday. Clear and pleasant weather expected midweek.



Cloud cover will thicken across the Chicago area tonight, setting the stage for a rainy rest of the weekend.

Expect rain to start falling by Sunday afternoon, with conditions deteriorating as a potent weather system approaches.

The forecast for Monday and Tuesday shows a significant risk of rain—at 100%—with total accumulations ranging from 1 to 2 inches, and potentially more in some areas.

However, the outlook improves midweek, with clear and pleasant weather anticipated.