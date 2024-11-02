Chicago weather: Clouds roll in tonight, rain arrives Sunday
CHICAGO - Cloud cover will thicken across the Chicago area tonight, setting the stage for a rainy rest of the weekend.
Expect rain to start falling by Sunday afternoon, with conditions deteriorating as a potent weather system approaches.
The forecast for Monday and Tuesday shows a significant risk of rain—at 100%—with total accumulations ranging from 1 to 2 inches, and potentially more in some areas.
However, the outlook improves midweek, with clear and pleasant weather anticipated.