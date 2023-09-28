Chicago weather: Thursday brings fog, clouds with summer-like conditions ahead

The main theme here is pointed toward downright-summery conditions on the way starting this weekend.

Today will be mostly cloudy with nothing more than a passing sprinkle and highs in the low 70s like yesterday.

There will be some patchy fog this morning. Fog will be even more likely late tonight into Friday morning. But, there should be no issues on the plaza for Orange Friday with mainly sunny skies and highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s.

Then it’s sunny and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday through Tuesday. Each day could be a bit cooler right along the lake.