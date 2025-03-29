Chicago weather: Cloudy Saturday, then stormy weather on the way

The weekend starts with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers, but all eyes are on the weather activity for Sunday.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

Cloudy, breezy start to the weekend

What to expect:

But to start Saturday, there was some light rainfall to the south and southeast of Chicago, but nothing major.

There were very mild temperatures in the 60s across the area in the morning.

It’ll continue to be a breezy day as high temperatures could reach around 70 degrees, about 10 to 15 degrees above average.

What's next:

Then, on Sunday, there is a risk of tornadoes in the area, but more so in the central and southern parts of the state.

There is a risk of other hazards like thunderstorms and even hail throughout the afternoon and evening on Sunday.

Temperatures will still be mild in the high 60s and low 70s.