Chicago weather: Cold front brings dropping temps, snow chance

As a cold front swept through the Chicago area on Friday, temperatures plummeted rapidly. Earlier in the day, most areas experienced temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Accompanying the temperature drop, scattered showers moved across the region this afternoon. Particularly in Lake and McHenry Counties, the precipitation was transitioning to snow. This pattern is expected to continue throughout the evening. With decreasing temperatures, rain will likely change to snow, potentially resulting in a dusting and creating slick spots once temperatures dip below freezing.

Overnight lows are forecast to range from the low to mid 20s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is expected to bring improving conditions with skies clearing up and sunshine returning. Temperatures will be seasonable, ranging from the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday will usher in a significant warm-up, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing into the mid 50s.

As the new workweek begins, Monday promises sunny skies and even warmer temperatures, reaching into the 60s.

However, attention shifts to Tuesday, with the potential for severe weather on the horizon. While it's still several days away, current forecasts suggest a warm day with temperatures nearing 70 degrees, along with the possibility of strong storms.