Chicago weather: Cold front sweeps in with windy conditions

After a couple of days of well-above-average warmth, a cold front swept through the Chicago area on Sunday.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

That cold front wasn’t quite here yet as the sun was coming up, but temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s throughout much of the area.

By the lake, the high is only expected to reach 43 degrees, a little below the average of 49 for this time of year.

Farther out south and southwest, highs will be much milder in the 50s and even closer to 60s in some spots.

The winds were picking up with gusts up in the 20 to nearly 40 mph range, which will make it feel cooler.

There is also a small chance of rain this afternoon.

What's next:

The colder conditions will stick with us through tonight, when temperatures could drop into the 30s, and they are not expected to rise much past the upper 40s on Monday.

On the bright side, Monday should bring in some sunshine.