Chicago weather: Colder temps Tuesday ahead of late-week warm up

A big warmup is in store, but not today.

We will have one more day under the influence of a stalled low pressure system to our north. That means cool temps, gusty winds, and a few spotty showers.

Highs will be in the low 50s, a bit milder far west. Tonight, any rain is done and skies will gradually clear with some patchy frost in the burbs.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 50s, a bit cooler by the lake.

Starting Thursday, a robust warmup gets underway that should last through next week. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s but cooler by the lake.

I think both days this weekend can crack the 70 degrees mark with mid to upper 70s starting Sunday and lasting through all of next week. We will likely get into the 80s at some point by next weekend too.

Blowing dust may once again be a problem downstate.