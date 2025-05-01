Chicago weather: Cool, damp stretch continues but warmer days ahead

The Brief Thursday brought clouds and off-and-on rain, with more scattered showers possible through tonight. Friday and the weekend bring cooler temps and spotty rain, especially near the lakefront. A warm-up is on the horizon, with highs near 70 expected by midweek.



Chicagoland wraps up a soggy Thursday with more showers expected, as a cloudy and cool stretch of weather continues into the weekend.

What we know:

Thursday stayed mostly gray across the area, with occasional showers and thunderstorms adding to an already damp week. Scattered rain and storms will linger into Thursday night, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday brings more of the same—some dry hours, but still a decent chance for scattered showers. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-60s for most, but cooler lake breezes will keep readings in the 50s near the shoreline.

The weekend is shaping up to be a little cooler overall. Onshore winds are expected to keep Saturday’s highs in the mid-50s, though skies should stay partly cloudy. By Sunday, the rain threat returns with scattered showers and highs near 60.

What's next:

Rain may hang on for part of Monday, but the bigger story is what’s coming after that. A gradual warm-up is in sight. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to reach near 70, giving Chicagoland a taste of spring warmth after a chilly start to May.