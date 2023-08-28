Midweek Chicago weather cool-down, as Florida prepares for major hurricane

As we transition into the first week of September, Chicago can expect a mix of weather conditions over the coming days.

Here's a breakdown of what to anticipate:

Tuesday:

The day begins on a bright note, with plenty of sunshine gracing the city. However, as we move into the afternoon, there's a possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 80s, offering a pleasant start to the month.

Wednesday:

Midweek brings cooler air and decreasing cloud cover. Highs will hover in the lower 70s, providing a refreshing break from the recent warmth.

Thursday:

Sunny skies persist, with temperatures climbing to the upper 70s. It's an ideal day to enjoy the outdoors.

Friday and Beyond:

Late in the week, warmer air begins to build. Friday sees the return of the 80s, setting the stage for a toasty Labor Day Weekend. As the holiday weekend progresses, Chicagoans can anticipate temperatures in the 90s, making it perfect for those planning outdoor celebrations.

Tropical Storm Idalia:

Tropical Storm Idalia is currently maintaining its strength. However, forecasts suggest it will intensify into a Category 1 hurricane later this evening. As it progresses, Idalia is expected to become a major hurricane, posing a potential threat to the Florida coast. The anticipated landfall is forecasted to occur somewhere between Tampa and Apalachicola, so residents in those areas should stay informed and prepare accordingly.