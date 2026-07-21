Chicago weather: Brief cooldown before weekend heat returns

The Brief A few scattered showers are possible Tuesday, but widespread soaking rain is not expected. Cooler, less humid weather arrives Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s. Dry, warmer weather returns this weekend, with highs reaching the low 90s by Sunday.



Desperately needed soaking rain across most of Chicagoland has not fallen. However, there are a few showers developing this morning, which will speckle the radar.

The air quality has improved. As of this writing, there is no air quality alert in effect. However, the actual air quality is in the orange "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category over much of northwest Indiana.

Cooler weather before weekend heat returns

Today will be partly sunny with some scattered shower activity into the early evening hours. Many areas will miss out. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Tonight we will be behind a cold front and that will blow in some pleasant air for the next couple of days.

What's next:

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 70s with plenty of sunshine expected.

On Friday we might hit 80 with a mixture of clouds and sun.

It continues to be dry over the weekend with a warming trend that will get us into the mid 80s on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday.

Above-average temperatures are likely to continue next week along with dry conditions.