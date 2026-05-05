Chicago weather: Much cooler air settles in before gradual warmup

The Brief High temperatures Tuesday will stay in the 50s after an early morning peak near 61°. Monday’s storms brought limited severe weather, with only a few strong wind reports. A slow warmup is expected through the weekend, with occasional light showers.



Much cooler air is moving into Chicagoland this morning. In fact, our high for the day will likely be the reading that occurred at 1 AM when it was 61°.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s, representing a more than 20° drop from Monday's 80° high at O’Hare. There were a smattering of warnings yesterday, but actual severe weather events were few and far between. In Chicagoland, there were no reports of hail 1 inch diameter or greater, and there were only two reports of winds stronger than 58 mph over land. One of which was in Grundy County and the other in LaSalle County. There were numerous occurrences of small hail and gusty winds, perhaps up to 50 mph.

There will be quite a bit of cloud cover today and a few showers in the area, perhaps favoring our southern counties. Tonight any showers will exit leaving behind mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the 40s.

What's next:

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Thursday will continue to be cool with highs in the low 60s under partly sunny skies.

A few showers are possible Friday but nothing heavy. Highs will make it into the mid 60s.

Saturday looks delightful with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

Mother’s Day will be mostly cloudy with highs once again in the upper 60s. There can be a few showers around but not an all-day rain.