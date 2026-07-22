Chicago weather: Cooler air arrives before weekend heat returns

The Brief O'Hare is expected to reach 17 consecutive days without measurable rainfall on Tuesday, moving closer to the record of 22 days set in September 1979. Comfortable temperatures in the 70s and low humidity will stick around through Thursday. Heat and humidity return this weekend, with highs climbing into the low 90s by Sunday while rain chances remain very slim.



The streak of consecutive days without rain at O’Hare is up to 16. Today will make it 17. The longest such run without measurable rainfall was in September 1979 when we ran off 22 days in a row. That stretch could be threatened.

Today will feel more like late September than late July with highs in the mid 70s and very pleasant levels of humidity. Smoke has also been erased from the sky, so air quality is good. Skies will be partly sunny with a little bit of cloud cover blowing off the lake.

What's next:

Thursday will feature similar conditions with highs in the upper 70s and a good deal of sunshine.

Chicago weekend heat builds

The next warming trend begins on Friday when we should hit 80° with plenty of sunshine. Heat and humidity return in earnest over the weekend with mid to upper 80s on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday.

On Monday it will be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. The chance of rain Sunday night into Monday is not zero but it’s mighty close.