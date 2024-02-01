Chicago weather: Cooler days ahead, but still way above average

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the low to mid-30s. As we transition into Friday, the day starts off predominantly cloudy, with clouds gradually dispersing around midday and into the afternoon.

High temperatures on Friday will reach near 40 for most areas, although lakeside regions may experience cooler temperatures due to winds off the lake.

Looking ahead to the weekend, favorable weather conditions are expected, featuring abundant sunshine and daytime highs in the mid-40s. This mild and dry weather pattern is poised to persist through the majority, if not the entirety, of the upcoming week.

Expect temperatures in the 40s from Monday through Wednesday, with a potential uptick to around 50 by Thursday.

Residents can anticipate a pleasant and stable weather outlook for the next several days, providing a welcome respite from recent fluctuations in conditions.