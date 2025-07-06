Chicago weather: Cooler temperatures to provide relief from the heat

After days of summer heat, cooler weather has arrived in the Chicago area, offering some relief from recent high temperatures.

A cold front pushed through northern Illinois and Chicago on Sunday, causing temperatures to drop from the 80s into the 70s in many areas. At one point Sunday afternoon, there was a 20-degree difference between O’Hare International Airport and Joliet.

Future Forecast:

Overnight temperatures into Monday are expected to fall into the 60s. Monday’s high is forecast to be around 82 degrees, with mostly cloudy skies giving way to afternoon sunshine. Humidity levels are expected to remain comfortable.

Looking ahead, Tuesday will bring warmer conditions with a high near 88 degrees, but the city is expected to stay dry with only a slight chance of showers. Rain chances increase slightly on Wednesday, but Thursday looks dry.

Despite the end of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, motorists downtown may still encounter delays as crews continue removing barriers, seating, and other race infrastructure from the Loop.

Daytime highs are expected to remain in the 80s throughout the rest of the week, with no return to the 90s in the immediate forecast.