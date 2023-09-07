Chicago weather: Cooler temps settle in after rainy start

There are some light showers and sprinkles around this morning, mainly near the lake. The rest of the day will feature plenty of clouds and much cooler temperatures with highs in the low 70s.

Tonight should be mainly cloudy with lows in the 50s in the burbs to low 60s in the city.Tomorrow will have some peeks of sun and cool temperatures again similar to today. There could be some light lake-effect showers in northwest Indiana.

The weekend looks fantastic with highs in the mid 70s Saturday to around 80 on Sunday. Great weather for the Bears game.

Hurricane Lee is packing 80 mph winds per the new advisory. It is likely to be close to Category 5 strength Saturday but the predicted path keeps it well north of the Caribbean islands, minimizing the likely impacts beyond possible tropical storm force winds and high seas.

By Monday, the hurricane will be well east of the Bahamas where an expected turn to the right will begin. The question remains whether that turn happens in time to prevent Lee from any direct US impacts. Right now, Florida or anywhere in the Gulf appear highly unlikely to deal with this one.