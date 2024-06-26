Chicago weather: Cooler temps tomorrow, but warmth, rain chances return by Friday

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. It'll be a nice and refreshing start to our Thursday, and then temperatures will warm to the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next chance of rain and storms will arrive on Friday and Friday night.

Temperatures will be in the lower 80s Friday afternoon, and despite a few lingering showers or storms Saturday morning, temperatures should warm to the upper 80s Saturday afternoon.

Sunday looks great with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s.

The comfortable temps stick around into the beginning of the next workweek. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

A small chance of showers and storms will move in for Tuesday with temperatures returning to the mid 80s.



