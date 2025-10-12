Chicago weather: Crisp, dry conditions for your Marathon Sunday

Conditions are about as perfect as one could want for the Chicago Marathon, as thousands gathered in the city to compete.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

It was a cool start with temps in the 50s, but that won’t change until closer to late morning.

Eventually, much of the area will see a high of the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, and it will be a little cooler by the lake.

Conditions are expected to be mostly clear with plenty of sunshine. Winds might pick up a little later in the afternoon to about 10 to 15 mph.

Monday will see highs in the low 70s.

The radar seems pretty clear, and most of the next week is expected to remain mostly dry with the exception of late Tuesday.

The sunshine and warmer temps are set to return around mid-week.