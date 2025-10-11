Chicago weather: Crisp, sunny start to the marathon weekend

Those summer-like October days are very nearly in our rearview mirror, but that’s not to say that we won’t see more beautiful weather.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Today’s high temperatures are forecast to be in the mid to upper 60s, which is very seasonable for this time of year.

There might be some outer southwestern suburbs that could reach around 70 degrees, like in Grundy, LaSalle, and Kankakee counties.

Those clouds from Friday have been pushed out as of this morning. That means sunshine for your Saturday but some clouds could return later this afternoon.

Then, the sunshine returns for Sunday and for much of the rest of the week!

Conditions look to remain dry throughout the next week.