Chicago weather: Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes possible on Tuesday

The workweek kicked off with tranquil weather, featuring abundant sunshine and temperatures hovering in the upper 60s to low 70s, fitting for this time of year. However, as evening approaches, expect a shift in conditions.

Monday night, cloud cover will increase gradually, leading to mild overnight lows ranging from the mid to upper 50s across most areas.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, a notable change is on the horizon. Rain and thunderstorms are forecasted to make an entrance during the morning hours, particularly between 6 and 10 a.m. This initial round of precipitation is anticipated to be heavy at times, accompanied by gusty winds. Although this first round is not expected to reach severe levels, a second round of stronger storms could materialize later in the afternoon.

These afternoon storms carry the potential for damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

Wednesday maintains the unsettled pattern with another round of strong to severe storms, particularly posing a threat to areas south of Interstate 80. Daytime temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s.

By Thursday, a significant cooldown is in store, with daytime highs struggling to reach the 50s. Showers and isolated thunderstorms persist, marking a continuation of the unsettled weather pattern before gradual improvement by Friday.

Friday's forecast brings partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60s.

As we head into the weekend, a slight chance of showers lingers on Saturday, with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s. Sunday currently appears dry, offering a reprieve from the wet weather.