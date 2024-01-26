Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:37 PM CST, Newton County
11
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 9:15 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 8:15 PM CST until SAT 9:15 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Dense Fog Advisory
until SAT 10:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County

Chicago weather: Dense fog Friday night, gloom will linger through weekend

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Widespread dense fog Friday night, gloom will linger through weekend

Emily Wahls has your Chicago weather update!

CHICAGO - Flooding concerns persist in the Chicago area as a combination of snowmelt, rain, and potential ice jams create potential hazards.

A Flood Watch has been issued for several counties, including DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, southern Cook, Will, Kankakee, Lake (IN), Porter, Newton, and Jasper until midday Monday.

Flood Warnings are in effect for communities in the south suburbs along rivers, with particular attention to the Kankakee River in east-central Grundy and southwest Will counties, where a Flash Flood Warning is in effect until mid-morning Saturday.

In addition to flooding concerns, a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for the entire Chicagoland area from Friday night through late Saturday morning. Cloudy conditions are expected to persist through the weekend, with temperatures reaching around 40 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.

There is a slight chance of showers on Saturday night and early Sunday.

The next opportunity for some sunshine is expected on Monday, although skies will remain mostly cloudy with intermittent breaks.

The upcoming week is forecast to be mild and relatively calm, except for the possibility of rain from Monday night into Tuesday.