Chicago weather: Dense fog Friday night, gloom will linger through weekend

Flooding concerns persist in the Chicago area as a combination of snowmelt, rain, and potential ice jams create potential hazards.

A Flood Watch has been issued for several counties, including DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, southern Cook, Will, Kankakee, Lake (IN), Porter, Newton, and Jasper until midday Monday.

Flood Warnings are in effect for communities in the south suburbs along rivers, with particular attention to the Kankakee River in east-central Grundy and southwest Will counties, where a Flash Flood Warning is in effect until mid-morning Saturday.

In addition to flooding concerns, a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for the entire Chicagoland area from Friday night through late Saturday morning. Cloudy conditions are expected to persist through the weekend, with temperatures reaching around 40 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.

There is a slight chance of showers on Saturday night and early Sunday.

The next opportunity for some sunshine is expected on Monday, although skies will remain mostly cloudy with intermittent breaks.

The upcoming week is forecast to be mild and relatively calm, except for the possibility of rain from Monday night into Tuesday.