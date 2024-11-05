Chicago weather: Election Day forecast

The Brief Election Day in Chicago will be warm for November, with showers likely and gusty winds up to 40 mph. Rain will clear by 8 p.m., leading to cloudy skies and cooling temperatures overnight.



Election Day in Chicago is going to be wet and windy and rather warm by November standards.

Showers are likely into the early evening hours. Flooding is unlikely. Thunder is unlikely. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

There will be a Wind Advisory chiefly for our southern viewing area through late afternoon but winds can gust to 40 mph anywhere in our viewing area.

Showers move out after 8 p.m., leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 40s with winds gradually subsiding.

Tomorrow will feature a blend of clouds and sun and highs in the low to mid 50s. Thursday and Friday will be quiet with some sun and highs in the upper 50s.

Over the weekend, showers return to the forecast with highs not far from 60 degrees.

Yesterday’s low was 63 degrees. Not only did that break the Nov. 4 record for warmest daily low, it also tied the record for the entire month of November.