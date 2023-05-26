Chicago weather: Embrace the lovely Memorial Day weekend

We will have great weather for the holiday weekend but it turns downright hot next week and with no organized rain in sight, the drought conditions will certainly worsen.

Today will be sunny with highs around 70 away from the influence of the lake.

Tomorrow will be in the mid 70s with plenty of sun. Cooler by the lake.

Sunday will actually feature some clouds pinwheeling around a storm system located well to our southeast. Still no worse than partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Also cooler by the lake.

Memorial Day should see highs climb past 80 with mid 80s to 90 on the way for the rest of the week and into next weekend.