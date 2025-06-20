Chicago weather: Extreme heat wave set to arrive this weekend

A large dome of high pressure is settling over the eastern half of the country, ushering in several days of sunshine, dry skies — and dangerous heat — across the Chicago area.

Full Forecast:

Temperatures surged into the mid-80s on Friday, with southerly winds pushing that warmth all the way to the lakefront. But forecasters say this is just the beginning of a prolonged stretch of extreme heat. Overnight lows will remain unusually high in the mid-70s, and daytime highs are expected to climb into the upper 90s through at least Monday.

The National Weather Service says heat indices — a measure of how hot it feels when humidity is factored in — could soar as high as 108 degrees in some areas. Much of northern Illinois, northwest Indiana and southern Wisconsin are under an elevated heat risk through early next week.

Chicago’s average high for this time of year is about 82 degrees, but forecasts show highs of 94 to 98 degrees over the weekend. Low temperatures will remain well above normal too, offering little relief overnight.

While the city remains dry under the influence of the high-pressure system, stronger storms are expected to stay well to the north — from North Dakota through northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Humidity will continue to build, with dew points climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s. Those elevated moisture levels will only add to the heat stress.

The lakefront may offer some minor relief, especially for communities along the western shores of Lake Michigan. But inland areas will continue to bake under intense sun and southerly winds.

Fortunately, smoke from Canadian wildfires is not expected to affect air quality in the area this weekend. Most of the wildfire smoke remains confined to parts of Canada and the northern Plains.

Forecast models show no significant chance of rain until late Tuesday or Wednesday, and even then, temperatures are expected to remain above normal through the July 4 holiday.

