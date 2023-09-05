Chicago weather: A taste of fall arrives late this week

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

As a cold front advances Tuesday night, Chicago faces the possibility of rain and gusty storms. While there is a small chance that one or two storms may reach severe levels, the likelihood of severe weather appears to be low.

Wednesday brings a continuation of unsettled weather, with a few isolated showers or storms possible. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s.

A significant change in weather arrives on Thursday as a much cooler air mass settles in. High temperatures will drop significantly, only reaching the lower 70s.

The cooler air persists into Friday, and then the city will gradually warm up into the mid 70s over the weekend.