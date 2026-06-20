Chicago weather: Father's Day brings showers and below-average highs

Cooler temperatures and periods of rain are expected across the Chicago area Sunday on Father's Day as a weather system moves into the region.

After clear skies Saturday night, temperatures are expected to fall into the 50s and low 60s overnight. Sunday's highs will remain unusually cool, reaching only the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain moving in from Iowa and the Dakotas is expected to arrive on Sunday morning and continue off and on throughout the day. Most areas are expected to see at least two rounds of rainfall, with some locations receiving heavier showers.

As of Saturday evening, temperatures ranged from the low 60s in Aurora and Rockford to around 70 degrees in other parts of the region. Winds remained light, and no rainfall had been reported locally.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue into Sunday evening before conditions begin improving Monday. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday are forecast to remain in the 70s, with partial sunshine returning.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms is expected Wednesday. Dry conditions and partly sunny skies are forecast for Thursday and Friday, with temperatures remaining in the upper 70s.

Temperatures will return to near seasonal averages by next weekend, with highs reaching the low 80s.