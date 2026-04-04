Chicago weather: Flooding concerns after heavy rainfalls

A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the Chicago area on Saturday morning as sometimes heavy rainfall continues.

What to Expect:

The Flood Watch is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Ford, and Iroquois counties in Illinois and parts of Northwest Indiana, including Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of the area are seeing up to 3 or 4 inches of rain.

The potential flooding could impact roads and streets. Area creeks and streams are already elevated, so more flooding could occur with the continued rainfall.

A cold front pushing through could also bring additional shower and storm chances through mid to late morning. About 1 to 2 inches are expected.

Anyone living along rivers should prepare for potential flooding.

Travelers are advised never to drive or walk across flooded roads.

However, drier conditions are expected through early next week.