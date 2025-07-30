Chicago weather: Flood watch to go into effect ahead of comfortable weekend

The Brief A round of showers and thunderstorms is expected today, with highs in the low to mid 80s. A Flood Watch has been issued for the area from this afternoon into tomorrow due to the risk of heavy rain. Cooler, breezy, and less humid weather will move in tomorrow, leading to a sunny and pleasant weekend.



A refreshing change is on the way which we will really start feeling tomorrow. Today is a transition day and it will be marked by occasional showers and thunderstorms.

The first round of storms looks just like the past two mornings. A robust cluster is moving out of Iowa as of this writing, and it will likely weaken, if not dissipate entirely as it moves towards Chicagoland. I think this one has a slightly better chance of surviving with at least some showers later this morning.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s. The next round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive later this afternoon with more shower activity continuing tonight and winding down tomorrow morning.

Chicago Flood Watch

What to expect:

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Chicagoland effective from 1 p.m. today through early tomorrow afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible.

Then we get to the good stuff. Highs tomorrow will likely stay in the 70s with clearing skies in the afternoon and a stout breeze out of the north. Humidity levels will also drop significantly.

The period Friday through the weekend looks absolutely spectacular with highs not far from 80 on Friday then in the low to possibly mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. All three days will feature plenty of sunshine.