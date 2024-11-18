Chicago weather: Foggy morning and rainy afternoon kick off warm week

The Brief Monday begins with dense fog across Chicago’s northern suburbs, affecting traffic during the morning hours. Rain arrives midday, briefly clearing in the evening, before another round of showers and possible thunder moves through overnight into Tuesday. Temperatures remain unseasonably warm for much of the week, with highs near 60 before cooling into the 40s by Thursday.



Monday opens with fog over mainly Chicago's northern and northwest suburbs. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until at least 7 a.m. for this area and there will likely be traffic implications in those areas.

The rest of the day will be cloudy with rain moving in around mid day from the south. The rain will move out for a few hours starting between 4 to 7 p.m. from the south, with another round of showers and possible thunder arriving around 10 p.m. in our western burbs moving through the area until around daybreak Tuesday.

The rest of tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and mild. Highs both today and tomorrow will be not far from 60 degrees and temps tonight will be steady. It will be cooler but still warmer than normal on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. A few showers are likely that day.

There is a small chance of some wet snowflakes mixing in on Thursday morning before it becomes all rain. Highs will be in the lower 40s. Friday through Sunday looks seasonable with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Chicago has strung together 16 straight days of above-normal temperatures. There are three more in the hopper this week. The normal high today is 47 degrees, the normal low is 33 degrees.

On Sunday, the normal high is 44 degrees and the normal low is 31 degrees. Chicago has yet to have a freezing temperature at O’Hare this fall.