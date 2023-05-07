Chicago weather forecast: Another round of storms coming early Monday morning

The National Weather Service said severe weather is possible on Sunday night in areas west and south of Chicago, followed by another round of storms early Monday morning and during hte commute.

Dixon, DeKalb, Ottawa, Joliet, Kankakee and Valparaiso were under the threat of damaging hail, damaging winds, torrential rain and flash flooding on Sunday night.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says another round of storms is likely to hit starting Monday around 3 a.m. and continuing into the morning commute.

Temperatures will trend a little cooler on Monday, then heat up again by Thursday.