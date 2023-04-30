Chicago weather forecast: Cold temperatures to start May

May in Chicago will start off with more clouds, more wind, and more wet weather.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says Monday, May 1, will see a high of 46 and will be blustery.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A low pressure area sitting over the Great Lakes is keeping Chicago cold, cloudy and rainy.

The weather will improve after Tuesday. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the weather will be more normal (in the mid-60s.)