Chicago weather forecast: Pleasant spring days ahead
Chicago - Chicago's forecast includes a stretch of pleasant spring weather for the next week.
On most days, highs will be in the 70s, and overnight lows will be in the 50s.
The hottest day will likely be Tuesday, with a forecasted high of 82.
- Sunday: High 78, Low 52
- Monday: High 77, Low 55
- Tuesday: High 82, Low 58
- Wednesday: High 76, Low 58
- Thursday: High 72, Low 59
- Friday: High 76, Low 56
- Saturday: High 79, Low 57