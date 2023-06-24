Chicago weather forecast: Rain possible Sunday
CHICAGO - Chicago will get some much-needed rain overnight Saturday into Sunday, but it won't be enough to reverse the drought.
Thunderstorms will be limited to the early morning hours on Sunday, FOX 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl said. There could be gusty winds and small hail.
The weather will cool down on Monday.
- Sunday: High 84, Low 67
- Monday: High 75, Low 63
- Tuesday: High 74, Low 61
- Wednesday: High 79, Low 57
- Thursday: High 82, Low 59
- Friday: High 82, Low 65