Chicago weather: Freeze warning issued for Illinois, Southern Wisconsin

Clouds and cool temperatures are on the agenda for today.

The cool weather is really starting to kick in and will last all the way through mid-week. Those clouds have given up a little bit of moisture and some light rainfall, primarily south of the city and across parts of Northern Indiana.

As we go through the rest of the morning, a few scattered showers are still likely. Then later on this afternoon, another round of some wet weather. Temperatures today will be in the upper 40s.

Monday will be sunny and dry, but the daytime high temperature will barely scrape 40 degrees.

On Halloween we've got some snow showers, but we shouldn't see any accumulation. There will be blustery winds at times with gusts of 25, 30, or 35 mph as we head towards Tuesday as well.

Tonight, skies will begin to clear and temperatures will drop even more, creating a freeze warning for most of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Several Chicago-area counties have a freeze warning from midnight until 9 a.m. Monday. The National Weather Service is calling for below freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected, mainly outside downtown Chicago.