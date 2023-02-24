Chicagoans bundle up for below-freezing temps Friday

Today will be a rare colder-than-normal day. In fact, it will be only the eighth such day this entire year so far.

Highs will be mired in the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries. There’s a little better chance of a dusting this evening but nothing significant. Temps hold steady in the low to mid 20s.

Tomorrow ends up mostly sunny with highs around 40 degrees. Even milder air bathes Chicagoland starting Sunday when we won’t be far from 50 degrees. Rain moves in with possible thunder late at night into Monday morning.

The rest of Monday will be mostly cloudy and unseasonably mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Election Day still looks quiet with some sun and highs in the mid 40s.