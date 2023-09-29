Chicago weather: Friday brings stint of unseasonable warmth

Dense fog blankets some parts of Chicagoland, especially away from the metro, this morning.

An advisory for low visibilities will remain in effect until 9 a.m. The rest of the day will end up sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to possibly upper 70s.

Then it’s all 80s from Saturday through next Wednesday. It will remain dry through that period as well.

Thursday will be the transition day as a cold front arrives. Showers are likely and this will be followed by a significant push of Canadian air. Good new for the marathon that weekend.