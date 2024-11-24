Chicago weather: Frigid cold hits this week, Thanksgiving storm possible
CHICAGO - Two weather occurrences are developing for Chicago in the coming week.
First, a blast of winter cold is set to settle in next weekend. High temperatures will struggle to rise above the 20s, while lows will dip into the teens. This shift marks the arrival of a frigid pattern that could persist for some time.
Second, there are two storm systems over the Pacific Northwest that could merge, bringing significant snow and rain to the Chicago area Tuesday night through Thanksgiving.
If the systems combine, travel disruptions are likely. However, if the storms remain separate, their impact will be much less severe. We estimate the chance of a merger at about one in three.
Stay tuned to the FOX Chicago Weather Team for the latest updates as the forecast develops.