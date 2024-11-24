Chicago weather: Frigid cold hits this week, Thanksgiving storm possible

The Brief Winter chill incoming : Next weekend will bring frigid temperatures to Chicago, with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens, signaling a prolonged cold snap. Potential holiday storm : Two Pacific Northwest systems may merge, bringing significant snow and rain Tuesday night through Thanksgiving. Travel impact uncertain : A storm merger has a one-in-three chance; combined systems could cause major disruptions, while separate systems would have milder effects.



Two weather occurrences are developing for Chicago in the coming week.

First, a blast of winter cold is set to settle in next weekend. High temperatures will struggle to rise above the 20s, while lows will dip into the teens. This shift marks the arrival of a frigid pattern that could persist for some time.

Second, there are two storm systems over the Pacific Northwest that could merge, bringing significant snow and rain to the Chicago area Tuesday night through Thanksgiving.

If the systems combine, travel disruptions are likely. However, if the storms remain separate, their impact will be much less severe. We estimate the chance of a merger at about one in three.

Stay tuned to the FOX Chicago Weather Team for the latest updates as the forecast develops.