Chicago weather: Frost advisory for several counties, sunny skies Monday

Skies will be clear overnight and that gives us a risk of frost in the northwest suburbs.

There is a frost advisory for Kane, DeKalb, McHenry and Lake counties.

You can expect lows in the 30s with lows in the low 40s in the city.

Sunshine will return Monday with highs remaining in the 50s, which will be the case for most of the rest of the week.

Sunny skies remain Tuesday, but then there will most likely be rain Wednesday through the weekend.