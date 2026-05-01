Frost advisory, warning tonight for parts of Chicagoland as temps dip

The Brief A cool, partly sunny Friday includes a chance for afternoon showers. Frost advisories and a freeze warning are in place for parts of the region tonight. Warmer temperatures arrive by Monday, along with renewed rain chances.



Today will be partly sunny with a chance for a few afternoon showers. Temperatures will be chilly with highs only in the 40s and low 50s.

Tonight, a frost advisory is in place for portions of Cook, Lake (IL), McHenry, Kane, Kendall, DeKalb, Will, Kankakee, Lake (IN), Porter, Jasper and Newton counties. There is a freeze warning for LaPorte County.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for rain during the day and at night.

What's next:

Monday will be in the low to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. The chance for rain and storms is back in the afternoon. The chance for rain is present from Monday night through Tuesday night.

Tuesday will be around 60 with partly sunny skies and that chance for rain.

We dry out for Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s with partly sunny skies.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.