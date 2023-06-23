Chicago weather: Get ready for a hot weekend

Friday will be pretty much a carbon copy of Thursday, perhaps a wee bit warmer with highs around 88 except lakeside.

There is another Air Quality Alert in effect today.

It will be pleasant tonight with lows in the 60s. Expect it to be warmer to downright hot tomorrow with most locations tagging the low 90s under sunny skies.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday presents a few opportunities for showers and storms. Highs Sunday will be a bit less toasty due to cloud cover at times and any storms. The chance of severe weather is low but not zero.

Monday will be cooler with scattered showers.

Tropical Storm Bret is now past the Windward Islands and will weaken through tomorrow off the coast of South America. Farther out in the Atlantic, Bret has company. Cindy is the new tropical storms and is likely to pass well north of any Caribbean islands through early next week.