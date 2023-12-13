Chicago weather: Get ready for a warm-up! Temps should hit 50

In Chicago, a clear and seasonably cold night is in store, with temperatures dipping into the 20s.

Thursday promises another day of abundant sunshine, and residents can expect highs around 50 degrees. As we move into Friday, cloud cover will gradually increase, accompanied by temperatures in the lower 50s.

Looking towards the weekend, there's a slight uptick in shower chances for Saturday and Saturday night. However, the precipitation is not anticipated to be significant. Highs during the weekend will hover in the mid-40s, providing relatively mild conditions.

The weather outlook for the upcoming week indicates above-average temperatures, with highs likely maintaining in the 40s. This forecast suggests a generally mild and pleasant start to the winter season in the Chicago area.