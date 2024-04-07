Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Gloomy skies to clear for Monday's eclipse

By and Maggie Duly
Updated  April 7, 2024 10:01am CDT
Rain is on the way, but it won't last too long. The wet weather should clear up this evening ahead of a beautiful day for eclipse viewing on Monday.

CHICAGO - Showers are expected to roll through Chicago Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible to the south. 

The cloudy skies and wet weather should part in time to view the solar eclipse Monday afternoon

Sunday will stay in the high 40s to low 50s, with temperatures cooler by the lakeshore. It will be breezy with gusts nearing 30 mph today. The breeze will stick around Monday, as well. 

The best chance for storms will be south of I-80. Rain should wrap up by the evening. 

Tomorrow will warm up with highs in the upper 60s. The remainder of the week will be on the warm and milder side with some chances for more rain.

