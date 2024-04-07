Chicago weather: Gloomy skies to clear for Monday's eclipse

Showers are expected to roll through Chicago Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible to the south.

The cloudy skies and wet weather should part in time to view the solar eclipse Monday afternoon.

Sunday will stay in the high 40s to low 50s, with temperatures cooler by the lakeshore. It will be breezy with gusts nearing 30 mph today. The breeze will stick around Monday, as well.

The best chance for storms will be south of I-80. Rain should wrap up by the evening.

Tomorrow will warm up with highs in the upper 60s. The remainder of the week will be on the warm and milder side with some chances for more rain.