Chicago weather: Gradual warm up on the way this week

Chicago is heating up and drying out this week.

Today through Thursday, there will be little to no cloud cover. There will, however, be quite a bit of Canadian wildfire smoke.

Each day will be a bit warmer than the one which precedes it. Today kicks off with low 80s. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be in the mid-80s with Thursday nearing 90 degrees.

The only player on the field is what will likely become Tropical Storm Francine. This feature is developing in the Bay of Campeche and will track toward the TX and LA coast by Wednesday, likely as a hurricane. The remnants of this will move into southern Illinois on Friday.

We will probably get some clouds from this, holding highs down closer to the low 80s Friday through Sunday. Showers could accompany the remnants of Francine mainly on Sunday but dry air may win out, meaning little to no rainfall for at least another week.