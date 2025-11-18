Chicago weather: Gray skies continue, but warmer weekend on the way

Chicagoans can expect more of the same as we head into Wednesday — clouds lingering over the city and temperatures holding steady in the 40s.

From overnight lows to daytime highs, there won’t be much change, with readings hovering between the low and mid-40s.

Looking ahead:

By Thursday, however, a modest warm-up arrives. Highs will climb to around 55 degrees, offering a brief break from the chill.

The mild trend continues through the weekend, with temperatures in the low 50s on Friday and Saturday, then reaching 55 degrees again on Sunday.

Some sunshine will accompany those weekend highs, making Sunday the pick of the week.

Looking ahead to early next week, highs will stay in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday, though there’s a chance for some rain showers on Tuesday.

Over the next few days, any rainfall should remain light — just a few drizzles squeezed out of persistent clouds.

The good news? No snow in sight.