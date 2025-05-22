Chicago weather: Gusty, gray Thursday gives way to sunnier skies this weekend

The Brief Thursday brings clouds, gusty winds and a chance for isolated showers, with highs in the 50s. Sunshine returns Friday through the weekend, though highs stay in the low 60s. A warming trend begins early next week, with a shot at 70 by Wednesday.



Mostly cloudy skies, cool temperatures and gusty winds are in store for Chicago and the suburbs today, but a stretch of sunnier, drier weather is on the way heading into the weekend.

What we know:

Thursday starts off with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers possible throughout the day. Highs will top out in the 50s across the area, making for a chilly afternoon by late May standards. Winds are breezy, and those near Lake Michigan should be aware of waves reaching 4 to 7 feet.

Tonight will be calmer, with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows dipping into the mid-40s.

Friday brings a noticeable improvement. Skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will climb into the 60s for much of the area. It will still be cooler near the lake due to the onshore breeze.

What's next:

The weekend looks quiet and comfortable. Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 60s—cooler than average, but dry.

Monday will bring more clouds and highs in the low to mid 60s, with rain chances returning Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday looks partly sunny with highs nearing the upper 60s.

By Wednesday, Chicagoland may crack the 70-degree mark under mostly sunny skies.