Chicago weather: Gusty rain today, light snow chance arrives tonight

Cooler air is streaming in from the west. We are currently seeing the 40s in western counties and the 50s in Chicago.

Rain is moving in now, and the wind is gusty. We have the chance for wind to gust at 40-50 mph this afternoon. Showers will be moving out by mid-evening. There is a chance for light snow late this evening and into tonight.

Looking ahead:

Temperatures will be around 10-15 tonight. Tomorrow, sunshine is returning and it will be cold with a high in the 20s.

There is a chance for a rain/snow mix Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be colder, but sunny with highs in the upper 20s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Low to mid 40s expected Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies.