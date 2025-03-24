Chicago Weather: Gusty conditions continue with winds up to 35 mph

Today we have a few clouds around with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. It is a gusty day with winds to between 30 and 35 mph.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

We encourage folks to avoid burning anything outside with the risk of spreading brush fire.

What to expect:

Tomorrow, we have the chance for a little wet weather, especially south of Chicago.

Highs on Tuesday will be around 50. There is another chance for light rain and perhaps a few snowflakes Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be again, around 50!

Our normal High today is 50, and our normal low is 33.

What's next:

Thursday, we are warming up to the upper 50s! We have partly sunny skies on Thursday with a chance for rain.

Friday and this weekend we will continue with waves of rain possible. Temperatures continue to be mild with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Friday through Sunday.

Multiple wind advisories:

So far this month, the National Weather Service has issued six wind advisories and one high wind warning.

The office has already issued more wind advisories than any other month dating back to March 2007.

Prior to this month, the most wind advisories the NWS ever issued in a month was four (done three times in November of 2011, November 2020, and March of 2021.

So far this month, Chicago (O'Hare) has had eight days with peak wind gusts of 40-plus mph.

There have only been two days where Chicago hasn't recorded a peak wind gusts of at least 20 mph.