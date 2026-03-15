Chicago Weather: Gusty, wet Sunday before winter storm expected Monday

We’re expecting very high winds today with gusts up to nearly 50 mph, although daytime high temperatures will be pretty mild.

That said, it’s a winter storm system that’s expected to hit on Monday morning that is of most concern.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

As we reach this afternoon, those winds will intensify, then taper off tonight before ramping up again on Monday morning.

Daytime highs will reach close to 60 degrees, maybe just in the upper 50s.

But by Monday morning, those temps will drop into the 20s.

In terms of precipitation, a dry morning will give way to successive waves of rainfall throughout this afternoon and evening.

After midnight, the feared snowfall will come in. While that won’t be as big a deal in Chicago, where only a couple of inches may fall, it’ll be worse up north and to the west.

Closer to the northwest suburbs and Wisconsin state line, 4 to 5 inches are possible. There are blizzard warnings posted across all three states.