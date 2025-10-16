Chicago weather: Gusty winds Friday, rainfall rolls in this weekend

It was a pleasant Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for most of Chicagoland.

Plan for partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid-50s for NE Illinois and low 50s across NW Indiana.

Full Forecast:

Friday will bring increasing cloud cover with temperatures soaring into the mid-70s. South winds will become gusty, likely gusting to 25 mph by midday and into the afternoon.

The weekend ahead will bring much-needed rainfall to the area with several rounds of rain and storms from late Friday night through at least midday Sunday. Many areas will likely end up with an inch or so of rainfall, but flood concerns are low given this is a two-day event.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 70s and then a strong cold front will usher in much colder air for Sunday. Sunday's high temperatures will only be in the upper 50s.

Sunshine returns early next workweek with sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s expected on Monday.