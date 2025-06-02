Chicago weather: Hazy heat gives way to storm risk Tuesday night

It was a stunning Monday with sunshine and highs warming into the mid 80s. The wildfire smoke led to hazy sunshine once again today, and it’ll remain in place tonight and Tuesday.

Full Forecast :

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s. The daytime hours of Tuesday look primarily dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a small chance for a few showers in the afternoon and evening, but a better chance of rain and storms will arrive at night as a cold front approaches the area.



The Storm Prediction Center has most of northeast Illinois at a Marginal Risk for severe storms Tuesday evening and night. This is a level 1 of 5.



Scattered showers and storms remain possible into Wednesday and high temperatures will likely go in the books as whatever the temperature is at midnight. Most will spend the daytime hours in the 60s, but only 50s at the lakefront.



A few lingering showers or storms are possible Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s.



As of now, Saturday looks dry, but we could see another chance of rain on Sunday.